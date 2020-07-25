IndiGo Pilot G Priyavignesh's Announcement In Tamil Wins Hearts On The Internet; Watch

A new video clip, in which an IndiGo pilot is seen making the in-flight announcements in Tamil, is amusing the netizens. On July 11, First Officer Captain G Priyavignesh took to his Facebook and shared a three-minute-long video. The in-flight announcement in Tamil left the passengers amazed and it is quite evident in the video. The caption of his video read, "My TAMIL Announcement on MADURAI bound IndiGo Flight."

In the video, he was heard mentioning a couple of flyer landmarks such as the spot where River Cauvery splits into Kollidam and Cauvery near Trichy, the famous Srirangam temple located between the two tributaries, the Alagarkovil reserve forest area in Madurai.

The video has garnered more than 3.3k likes on Facebook and is still counting. Interestingly, the video has been re-shared by more than 2.3k users. A few users penned their reaction while a few left many heart emoticons in the comments section. A section of fans also commented in Tamil, expressing how proud they feel and how nice this gesture was. Scroll down to watch the video.

Indigo pilot G Priavignesh's Tamil announcement

Majority of the people termed his act 'super', 'awesome'. A person wrote, "Congratulations pilot really wonderful u r the Tamil language Announced inside flight" while another user’s comment read, "Perfect .love that you spoke in Tamil and also help fellow passengers visiting Madurai to have watch full fly. Kudos .i have heard about when flying overseas, alps etc .but this nativity make me feel good." Check out a few reactions below.

Netizens' reaction to Tamil in-flight announcement

Well, it seems like the airline company is trying to grab the attention of netizens of the internet. A couple of days back, the IndiGo staff was seen dancing the hook step of Allu-Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer song, Butta Bomma. The video set the internet on fire and it also caught the attention of actor Pooja Hegde. While sharing the viral video on the story session of her social media, she wrote, "Buttabomma sends her love".

