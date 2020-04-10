IndiGo Takes A Dig At Vistara Amid Lockdown, Other Grounded Airlines Join The Fun Banter

While the nation is under lockdown and the government has suspended all passenger flights, major airlines, in a series of hilarious tweets, are taking a dig at each other. It started with Indigo, where they tagged rival airlines Vistara in a lighthearted tweet and used their tagline against them. Indigo took to Twitter to ask the former airline if they ‘flying higher’ these days while taking a dig at their tagline ‘Fly the new feeling’. With #StayingParkedStayingSafe the tweet thread soon became viral, wherein, airlines including SpiceJet and GoAir also became a part.

Soon after Vistara responded to the tweet by agreeing with their competitor. Vistara also tagged GoAir and took a dig at their tagline, ‘Fly Smart’. GoAir further replied by tagging Air Asia and the former airline continued the fun by turning SpiceJet’s tagline on its head. The Twitter exchange between the airlines has left netizens amused as well.

No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

After SpiceJet tagged Delhi Airport, they replied saying that they ‘agree’ with all of them. Delhi Airport wrote, "Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on the ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe"

Internet users were amused by the hilarious tweet exchange. One user wrote, “This love X-Angle is the most hilarious and cutest one”. Another user added, “Hahaha.. Great stuff to start the morning with.. Keep it going guys," wrote one person in the comments section. What a great way to start the day. Stay safe stay grounded guys. We miss you all”.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, India has more than 6,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 228 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.6 million people around the world.

