Constitution Club Provides Free Food To Poor & Hungry Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The Constitution Club of India (CCI), on Friday, distributed food packets to thousands of poor and hungry migrant labourers who are stranded in Delhi due to the lockdown imposed. As India grapples with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, NGOs, political parties and other groups have taken up the task of feeding the poor and providing essentials to those stranded by the 21-day lockdown. The Constitution Club of India has been distributing food packets to the poor and hungry across different cities in India.

Constitution Club distributes food for poor

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, with an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

