COVID-19: Indore Cops Wear Ghost Outfits To Raise Awareness Amid Lockdown

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Indore police have come up with a unique way to create awareness among the people regarding the deadly virus. They also want people to understand the dangers of the coronavirus so that they respect the 21-day lockdown that India is currently in. In the video that was recently uploaded the Indore police can be seen wearing ghost costumes and stopping people on the road during the lockdown.

A unique way to raise awareness

The video was uploaded on Twitter on April 3, in the video to people can be seen wearing masks and black attire with a skeleton drawing on the front and some sort of message taped on their backs. The duo also seems to be surrounded by police and can be seen approaching a biker on the road. Take a look at the video below.

In other parts of the nation, cops have found other unique ways to spread awareness about the dangers of coronavirus. Sub-Inspector Maruti Sankar has been seen riding a horse in Pyapili town of Kurnool district. While riding a horse itself is not unusual, what has caught people’s attention is the fact that there were several drawings on the horse’s body. According to reports, the white horse has red circles dotted with lines. These represent the structure of the highly contagious and deadly Coronavirus that has plunged the world into chaos.

Andhra Pradesh: Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar, Peapally Mandal, Kurnool district rides a horse painted with images of #COVID19 virus, to create awareness among the public about the pandemic pic.twitter.com/xIFsktWahG — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Another innovative idea employed by them was recently witnessed in Chennai. A police officer wore a ‘corona’ helmet and carried a corona stick and a shield to spread awareness about the dangers of coronavirus. The police inspector named Rajeesh Kumar went about the task in a market in the city.

He was seen going close to the people with the stick and urging them to maintain social distancing even if they have to venture out for essential needs. “The police has been fighting against coronavirus and urging people to stay at home. This is a busy market and we are asking to maintain social distancing,” Kumar told ANI.

Read: WATCH: Chennai 'Corona Helmet' Cop Turns Gladiator; Adds Corona Mace And Shield

Read: To Beat Lockdown Blues, Ahmadabad Cops Treat Residents Of A Gated Colony With Live Mehfil

Informing how it works, the police inspector added, “We take this corona stick towards them and ask them to maintain one-metre distance from this, and then we show the shield, that if you follow it, you will be safeguarded. They do agree. When I take it near them, they get frightened, that’s getting into their mind, and that is the main motive.”

Read: Cops Stop Gathering For Friday Prayers, Pelted With Stones In Karnataka Town

Read: Delhi Cops Identify And Quarantine 275 Foreign Nationals Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat Congregation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.