To Beat Lockdown Blues, Ahmadabad Cops Treat Residents Of A Gated Colony With Live Mehfil

Residents of a housing society in Ahmedabad were in for a surprise on Friday as a local singer performed live for them in a bid to spread some cheer amid the difficult times during the Coronavirus pandemic. The initiative was started by the Vastrapur police station to keep the residents engaged and entertained during the lockdown.

#WATCH Gujarat: A singer performed live in a residential building in Ahmedabad today amid lockdown as part of a initiative started by Vastrapur Police. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hqaw0D1bCX — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

In a video posted by ANI, the residents can be spotted on the balcony clapping and enjoying the music even as the police personnel encouraged the artist.

Vastrapur police inspector was quoted by PTI saying, "We have hired a DJ truck and a singer, who also plays guitar, to entertain people who are feeling stressed out because of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. We keep moving from one society to another."

