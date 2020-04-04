The Debate
To Beat Lockdown Blues, Ahmadabad Cops Treat Residents Of A Gated Colony With Live Mehfil

In a video posted by ANI, a singer was seen performing classic Bollywood numbers while the building residents enjoyed and clapped from their balconies.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Residents of a housing society in Ahmedabad were in for a surprise on Friday as a local singer performed live for them in a bid to spread some cheer amid the difficult times during the Coronavirus pandemic. The initiative was started by the Vastrapur police station to keep the residents engaged and entertained during the lockdown.

READ: COVID-19: TikTok, WhatsApp Under Delhi Police Scanner Over Provocative Videos

In a video posted by ANI, the residents can be spotted on the balcony clapping and enjoying the music even as the police personnel encouraged the artist.

READ: Sena Takes Sarcastic Dig At PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal, Questions Centre On COVID-19

Vastrapur police inspector was quoted by PTI saying, "We have hired a DJ truck and a singer, who also plays guitar, to entertain people who are feeling stressed out because of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. We keep moving from one society to another."

READ: Gujarat HC Issues Notice To Centre & State Over Markaz Congregation Becoming COVID Hotspot

READ: Vijay Rupani Announces Rs 25 Lakh For Gujarat Cops In Case Of Death On Duty Amid Lockdown

