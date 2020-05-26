Indore Police Surprise A One-year-old Girl With A Birthday Cake Amid Lockdown; Read Here

Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown, the police of Indore decided to celebrate the birthday of a one-year-old. They showed up at the little girl’s house with a cake as it is not easily available in the present time. The officers also sang the birthday song for the little girl called Gitisha, after the parents requested it.

Indore police’s adorable gesture

Indore police recently surprise a little girl by arranging a birthday cake for her as she turned one. Father of the little girl, Ravi Manjani spoke to a news agency and said that he was thankful to the Indore Police who made the occasion special by getting the cake for them. The Station House Officer of Aerodrum Police Station, Ashok Patidar, also spoke about the surprise planned. He said that usually police go to someone’s house to catch the culprit or a criminal but when they got to know about the little girl, they decided to do something special.

They purchased a cake and went to her house, which is located in Tirumala township in Indore. There they all together celebrated her birthday. The adorable gesture was highly appreciated by the people as it brought some happiness to the people in such difficult times. Most birthday celebrations have been kept for later in the present time as it is not possible to get the necessary things during the lockdown.

Previously, Hyderabad Police also won the internet through a similar gesture. They went to the house of a little girl named Myra, who turned one amidst the lockdown. The little girl could not be with her parents as they are in Boston, USA. The police decided to do something meaningful for the girl as she was staying with her grandparents.

The police officials had also spoken about the gesture and revealed that they had taken a cake to her place. They also celebrated with the family after they were requested to stay. Such small gestures by the police around the country have been leaving the people with some joy and happiness amidst the ongoing negativity caused by the pandemic.

