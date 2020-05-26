Mumbai Police's Latest Meme Is Inspired By 'Gulabo Sitabo', Netizens Say 'nailed It'

In a meme inspired by the new Bollywood movie Golabo Sitabo's trailer, Mumbai police have once again managed to create a hysterical response to an advisory it posted on May 25 warning people, against the weak passwords. Sharing a new post on Instagram from the trending promo, the Mumbai cops suggested a “strong password” citing the famous dialogue delivered by Ayushmann Khurrana, “Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password!”.

The post has now amassed over 10, 794 likes and has triggered a huge reaction from the people on social media. The cops wrote #$tr0ngP@$$w0â‚¹d as the password suggestion for the users to replace the weaker ones that play a major role in any kind of security hacks. Therefore, promoting the password complexity, the police department shared the unique password with a hashtag #Blockbusterpassword alongside a comical meme that read, Hume godh le lo, “Adopt us”, when translated from Hindi.

Often, weak passwords have not been advisable as they tend to get guessable, while the attacker can brute-force if the length of the password is very small. Therefore, random strings with special characters password was advised by the Mumbai Police from the security point of view, however, conveyed in a witty manner. With lockdown enforcement due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, most businesses, as well as common citizens, have switched to enhanced hours input online, so, therefore, the cops advised the Mumbaikars to be wary of the breach scenario.

Mumbai Police has "got swag"

Amused by the police’s approach to convey messages and spread awareness the users dropped reactions with laughter emojis and funny comments, all the while appreciating the cop's wit. “Such a cute strong password,” wrote one. “ I don't know what my password is, every time I reset my password to log in,” joked the other. “Mumbai police got swag!,” wrote the third.

