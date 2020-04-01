'Innocent But Mature': Girl Asks Father To Not Go Out Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced nationwide lockdown until April 14, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu shared a video of a girl who stops her father from going to the office. The short clip in which the daughter can be heard saying, “mat jao” and even mentioning PM Modi’s plea to practice social distancing has taken the internet by storm with most people applauding the understanding of such a young Indian citizen and calling it "adorable".

As the number of coronavirus infections in India spike to 1,590 with at least 45 casualties, the little girl can be seen blocking the door, urging her father to remain indoors and cautioning that he might contract the fatal COVID-19. The nationwide lockdown is one of the many precautionary measures that the government has taken to stem the drastic spread of the pandemic.

Watch the reaction of a daughter when her father pretends to leave for office. She blocks the door and reminds her father of PM @narendramodi Ji's appeal to stay indoor. Who better understands the importance of #lockdown to fight #coronavirus than this little girl from Arunachal. pic.twitter.com/gAwvxxCU5u — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 31, 2020

Read - Ladakh: Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable Hospital Declared As COVID-19 Hospital

Read - Arunachal To Put In All Resources In Its Fight Against COVID-19

‘She is a warrior’

While most internet users were seen encouraging each other to practice social distancing in a bid to protect themselves from further spreading COVID-19, others also called the little girl a “warrior”. One of the Twitter users even said: “only daughters do this” while others called her “best kid” who understands the need of the hour. One of the internet users called the daughter’s reaction as “innocent but mature”.

Mat jao 🙏🏼👏🇮🇳. Lots of love to this little angel. You are a warrior 😊 — Vivek Pathak -corona warrior (@VivekPa77656400) March 31, 2020

Only daughters do this!!! Too cute. — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) March 31, 2020

May God bless her...She is the best. — Apple (@Apple_String) March 31, 2020

Innocence at best. But more matured than some religious leaders. Lots of love to this cutiepie ❤️ — Lakshmi narayan (@tamilan_ts) March 31, 2020

So cute — Krishna Keshari (@Krishna_KK98) March 31, 2020

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 42,300 lives worldwide as of April 1. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected at least 859,770 people. Out of the total infections, 178,335 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - Arunachal Pradesh Governor Donates One Month's Salary To CM's Relief Fund

Read - 2 Girls Placed Under Home Quarantine In Arunachal For Sitting Next To COVID-19 Positive Man In Flight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.