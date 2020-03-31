Ladakh: Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable Hospital Declared As COVID-19 Hospital

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R.K. Mathur took stock of arrangements at Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable Hospital, Leh that has been designated for COVID-19 cases in UT Ladakh. He was accompanied by Commissioner/ Secretary Health Ladakh, Rigzin Samphel.

Earlier, Common High Court of UT of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh directed Secretary, Department of Health and Medical Education of both the Union Territories together with the IGP, Jammu, IGP, Kashmir and IGP, Ladakh to ensure that complete safety and security is provided to the personnel who are serving at all government facilities.

Both UT governments were also directed to ensure that the accommodation, healthcare and the needs of the migrant labourers, if not already provided for, are addressed.

The Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sindhu Sharma, while hearing public interest litigation pertaining to spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) issued a series of directions to Government and its departments. The Division Bench appreciated the manner in which the authorities in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, are addressing the current crisis.

The Lt Governor inspected all the hospital rooms, bathrooms and the entire premises being prepared for the patients of COVID-19. He enquired about the availability of ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ICU ward, water supply and sanitation facilities in the hospital. He exhorted the concerned officers to ensure adequate doctors and paramedic staff, security arrangements, maintenance, cleanliness and stocking of required materials in the hospital.

RK Mathur conveyed his message to Bhikkhu Sanghasena appreciating his services for the people of Ladakh by making Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable Hospital available for COVID-19 cases and spreading positivity through his prayers for the wellbeing of people across the globe. He also lauded the health professionals, nurses, paramedics, cleaners and other staff on duty for their magnificent job and exhorted them to take good care of the patients of COVID-19 and themselves.

Director Health, Dr Phuntsog Angchuk apprised the Lt Governor that the hospital houses 42 beds, 15 ventilators, 5 ICU wards, medical staffrooms with attached bathrooms and adequate stock of disposable bed sheets.

(Image Courtesy: Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable Hospital,Leh, Facebook)