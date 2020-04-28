International Dance Day 2020: History, Significance & Other Details Of The Day

Dance helps in alleviating pain and is said to set your body and soul free if you’re into it. International Dance Day is a worldwide celebration of dance and a way to appreciate the art form. This day was created by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is the primary partner for the performing arts vertical of UNESCO.

Every year, the event takes place on April 29, which also marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. This day also engages in encouraging participation and education in dance. This is done through the events and festivals held on the day all over the world. UNESCO formally allocates ITI to be the organizer of the event.

Significance of International Dance Day

Since its inception in 1982, every year, a popular dance personality is chosen to send a message for International Dance Day. ITI also helps in organizing events in a selected city. In said city, there are dance performances, educational campaigns, humanitarian projects and speeches made by various ambassadors, dance personalities and the chosen author for that particular year.

International Dance Day's significance is high and to help spread awareness, each year, the ITI selects an extraordinary personality from the dance field to be the author for the event and share a message. The message delivered by the author focuses on the significance and relevance of dance. Trisha Brown, Alicia Alonso, and Merce Cunningham have been some of the past authors for the event.

International Dance Day celebration is marked on April 29 with people from all over the world contributing to dance. The International Theatre Institute invites its members along with the dancers, choreographers, students and enthusiasts to join them in a Gala Celebration that is held. This Gala takes place in a selected city, which is decided by the Executive Council of the ITI. For example, in 2017 it was held in Shanghai, China. And in 2018, it was held in Havana, Cuba.



People from all over the world celebrate the event on their social media by posting 'Happy International Dance Day' along with videos of themselves showing off their swift moves. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that you stay at your homes and celebrate International Dance Day from your homes.

