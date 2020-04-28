When Is International Firefighters Day? Learn The Story Behind It

International Firefighters' Day is celebrated to thank all firefighters for their extraordinary commitment, exceptional courage and selfless attitude. Firefighters dedicate their lives to protect life and property by sacrificing their safety and countless hours. To mark the sacrifices, the world comes together in unison and celebrate International Firefighters’ Day on May 4.

How it all began?

International Firefighters' Day is observed on May 4. It was instituted after the deaths of five firefighters in tragic circumstances in a bushfire in Australia, which happened on December 2, 1998. Reportedly, firefighters in Linton, Australia, a populated region in Victoria, were fighting a large bush fire and called for mutual aid.

Garry Vredeveldt, Chris Evans, Stuart Davidson, Jason Thomas, and Matthew Armstrong from the Geelong West Fire Brigade rushed to the scene, not knowing the despair and tragedy that was in store. They were part of a strike team and were being sent to help extinguish the flames. As the five headed towards the hot zone, the wind suddenly switched direction, engulfing the truck in flames and killing all five members.

On #InternationalFirefightersDay, we honor those who put their lives on the line every day to serve the call of duty to protect our communities. We remember those who lost their lives & thank those who continue to fight. #ThankAFirefighter pic.twitter.com/gJMVlSznY1 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 4, 2019

My father was a firefighter. Each day when he went to work, my mother, brother, and I worried he wouldn’t come home. Thinking of all the brave firefighters in the U.S. & around the world who sacrifice so much to keep communities safe. Thank you. #InternationalFirefightersDay pic.twitter.com/xpmTae8Mfz — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 4, 2019

Today is #InternationalFirefightersDay. It is a day to remember our Firefighter/Paramedics: Serving, Retired and Deceased.



We especially remember those whom have passed away in the past year, and those whom gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty across the world. pic.twitter.com/9x5QYC8gcv — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 4, 2019

For #InternationalFirefightersDay we want to send some love to our friends at Lake Hiawatha Fire Dept. in New Jersey. They're big Dying Light fans and even printed these Harran Fire Dept tees to wear as they go about their days as regular superheroes. pic.twitter.com/97eIsChs38 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 4, 2019

