When Is International Firefighters Day? Learn The Story Behind It

"When is International Firefighters Day?" is a question asked by many. Read more for further details about how the honorary day began and the story behind it.

International Firefighters' Day is celebrated to thank all firefighters for their extraordinary commitment, exceptional courage and selfless attitude. Firefighters dedicate their lives to protect life and property by sacrificing their safety and countless hours. To mark the sacrifices, the world comes together in unison and celebrate International Firefighters’ Day on May 4.

How it all began?

International Firefighters' Day is observed on May 4. It was instituted after the deaths of five firefighters in tragic circumstances in a bushfire in Australia, which happened on December 2, 1998. Reportedly, firefighters in Linton, Australia, a populated region in Victoria, were fighting a large bush fire and called for mutual aid. 

Garry Vredeveldt, Chris Evans, Stuart Davidson, Jason Thomas, and Matthew Armstrong from the Geelong West Fire Brigade rushed to the scene, not knowing the despair and tragedy that was in store. They were part of a strike team and were being sent to help extinguish the flames. As the five headed towards the hot zone, the wind suddenly switched direction, engulfing the truck in flames and killing all five members.

