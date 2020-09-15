Last Updated:

IPS Officer Shares Monochrome Pic Of ‘Wonder Woman Of India’, Netizens Guess The Name

IPS officer shared images of a woman police officer with the caption, “Q1. #Can You identify this Wonder Women of India? Name one book written by her."

On September 15, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted a Tuesday brain teaser as he asked the Internet to “guess” who the wonder woman of India in the pictures that he had shared was. In a tweet on his official handle, Kabra illustrated monochrome images of a woman police officer with the caption, “Q1. #Can You identify this Wonder Women of India? Name one book written by her.” Instantly, several users swarmed in the comments thread to take a guess at Kabra’s #TuesdayBrainTeaser. As a cue, the woman in the iconic black and white photographs is the current Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. However, many could not have guessed. 

“She is doing very well as Pondicherry Governor,” a user indicated. “I get goosebumps looking at these pictures,” said another. “Sir again easy question, I am tired to give answers now,” joked another. Adding, that the lady was none other than the iconic inspiring woman for every girl, every woman of India, Kiran Bedi.” Another user said, “The first IPS officer (Women) and current Lieutenant governor of Pondicherry Dr. Kiran Bedi. And the book is It's Always Possible: One Woman's Transformation of Tihar Prison.” While the third said, “Truly inspiring Current Governor of Puducherry.” “The first female IPS officer of India and tennis champion too,” said the fourth, adding, the book written by her would be “It's always possible.”

Narcotics officer, antiterrorist specialist

While the internet recognized the role model for women of India instantly, many lauded India's first woman officer who joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) to serve the nation. Dr. Bedi was instrumental in introducing prison reform in India and served as inspector general of prisons in the year 1994. She joined the IPS in 1972 and donned roles of narcotics officer, antiterrorist specialist, and administrator among many others. She also reshaped one of the largest prisons in the world—the Tihar prison complex, in Delhi by addressing issues such as corruption, sanitation, nutrition issues, and human rights violations in the prisons. She was also the first woman appointed as the United Nations civilian police adviser. 

