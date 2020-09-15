IPS Officer Shares Monochrome Pic Of ‘Wonder Woman Of India’, Netizens Guess The Name

On September 15, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted a Tuesday brain teaser as he asked the Internet to “guess” who the wonder woman of India in the pictures that he had shared was. In a tweet on his official handle, Kabra illustrated monochrome images of a woman police officer with the caption, “Q1. #Can You identify this Wonder Women of India? Name one book written by her.” Instantly, several users swarmed in the comments thread to take a guess at Kabra’s #TuesdayBrainTeaser. As a cue, the woman in the iconic black and white photographs is the current Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. However, many could not have guessed.

“She is doing very well as Pondicherry Governor,” a user indicated. “I get goosebumps looking at these pictures,” said another. “Sir again easy question, I am tired to give answers now,” joked another. Adding, that the lady was none other than the iconic inspiring woman for every girl, every woman of India, Kiran Bedi.” Another user said, “The first IPS officer (Women) and current Lieutenant governor of Pondicherry Dr. Kiran Bedi. And the book is It's Always Possible: One Woman's Transformation of Tihar Prison.” While the third said, “Truly inspiring Current Governor of Puducherry.” “The first female IPS officer of India and tennis champion too,” said the fourth, adding, the book written by her would be “It's always possible.”

#TuesdayBrainTeaser :

Q1. #CanYou identify this Wonder Women of India?

Name one book written by her. pic.twitter.com/pVquNDGcvR — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) September 15, 2020

This is pic of @thekiranbedi ma'am. Our Pride, our Inspiration, a lady of golden heart, who is combination of kindness and strength.

Respect her from every core of Heart. — Shalini Kapoor (@ShaliniKapoor30) September 15, 2020

Ans. @thekiranbedi(India's First Lady IPS Officer) is Wonder Woman of India.

One Book Written by @thekiranbedi Is :- WHAT WENT WRONG AND WHY. — Digamber Kapri (@vikrantop) September 15, 2020

Sir,She was the First lady IPS,The first picture was very memorable as She was the DCP(Traffic)where she towed the car of Former prime-minister Ms.Indira Gandhi in 1982,She is now serving as LG of Puducherry,One book written by her is:-What went wrong and Why.@thekiranbedi — Manu Jha (@manujha70) September 15, 2020

Good mrng sir,

First Indian Lady to join IPS -Kiran bedi

Book-what went wrong and why — बेरोजगार ऋचा S. गौतम (@the_aphorism) September 15, 2020

Q.1- ans~Kiran bedi

Book written by her- "What Went Wrong and why"



🇮🇳🙏 — Ayush Tiwari 🗨️ (@realayush_) September 15, 2020

India's first women IPS Officer the @thekiranbedi



She set up a milestone in history of india. — Roushan Narayan (@roushan_narayan) September 15, 2020

She is the Governer of Pudducheri but I don't know the name, also she was the first Female IPS. Famous for ticketing Indira Gandhi Car for traffic rules violation. But I don't know the name. 🥰😍 — Joker Kumar Giri (@drdel41) September 15, 2020

किरण बेदी...

Commonly known as क्रेन बेदी in Delhi...

Book written by her- It's Always Possible. — Satish Lovely Mishra (@shastrimahindra) September 15, 2020

India's first Lady Ips Officer,And present LG of Puducherry👏👏👏 Respected Kiran bedi mam,

And The book is, Creating leadership 🙌 — Ayush pandey (@pandeyji_Aayush) September 15, 2020

Narcotics officer, antiterrorist specialist

While the internet recognized the role model for women of India instantly, many lauded India's first woman officer who joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) to serve the nation. Dr. Bedi was instrumental in introducing prison reform in India and served as inspector general of prisons in the year 1994. She joined the IPS in 1972 and donned roles of narcotics officer, antiterrorist specialist, and administrator among many others. She also reshaped one of the largest prisons in the world—the Tihar prison complex, in Delhi by addressing issues such as corruption, sanitation, nutrition issues, and human rights violations in the prisons. She was also the first woman appointed as the United Nations civilian police adviser.

