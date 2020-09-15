Sapna Bhavnani Supports Kangana Ranaut On Mumbai Police, Says They 'End Up Doing Nothing'

Popular celebrity hairstylist and producer Sapna Bhavnani on Tuesday came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in questioning the Mumbai Police. Bhavnani called the Mumbai Police as 'rude and unavailable' and said they 'end up doing nothing.' Bhavnani's comment comes after Kangana slammed Mumbai Police' role in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Bhavnani wrote, "Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I’m still waiting for action." [sic] She further said, "The police are not the Judicial system. I happen to have faith in the law just not in the supposed keepers of the law - the police."

Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I’m still waiting for action🥺 — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020

And there is no need to protect them and take their side. As citizens we must always question governance and understand that it is our right and not something that THEY bestow on us #DemocracyDay #mumbai #MumbaiPolice — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020

I cannot name 5 friends who have actually benefitted by going to the police in #Mumbai and that is quite sad. They have forgotten that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around. — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had slammed Mumbai Police in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stating that their investigation of the actor's suicide is a "complete sham". The Queen actor had also stated that she is ready to testify to the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case if need be.

Nikhil Dwivedi, Kangana Ranaut argue over the 'good and bad' of Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai after 6 days

Kangana Ranaut hit out at Shiv Sena and asserted that her property 'will be brought to life like Ram Mandir'. She also hit out at CM Uddhav Thackeray and warned him that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’ Kangana met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday and highlighted the ‘unjust treatment’ she had received.

Kangana Ranaut to seek Rs 2 crore damages from BMC over 'illegal demolition' of her office

The face-off had been kicked off with Kangana hitting out at Mumbai Police in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and stating that she won’t accept the force’s protection as she made sensational allegations about the Bollywood-drug mafia links. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had then threatened her not to return to Mumbai and she asked if Mumbai had become 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.