Ireland Police Solve 20-year-old Mystery In 24 Hours, Lost Wallet Returned To Owner

In a bizarre incident, the Ireland police reunited a person with his wallet which he had lost nearly two decades ago. The official Facebook page of An Garda Síochána, Ireland's National Police Service, shared the details of the case along with belongings that was discovered inside the wallet. In the post, the Police wrote that they had solved the 20-year-old mystery in just 24 hours. They further informed that the wallet was handed over to Tallaght Gardaí on August 26.

Ireland Police solve mystery in 24 hours

The Police organization informed that after opening the wallet which was buried in the ground, they found some credit cards of the owner through which they were able to track down the owner. At the end, they informed that after doing cross verification, the wallet was finally handed over to the owner after 20 years. Since the time the post was shared, it gathered close to 3,500 reactions. From laughing out loud to being surprised, people shared various reactions on the post’s comments section. One of the users wrote, “great work,” while the other commented, “Better late than never.” A third user chimed in and hilariously asked the police men to watch more of Sherlock Holmes unsolved cases for help to find such things early. Another user hailed the department and wrote, “Top Police work.”

According to reports, a similar kind of incident happened in India in Mumbai where a man named Hemant Padalkar who had lost his wallet in a local train in 2006 was surprised when the cops found it after 14 years. Reportedly, Hemant lost his wallet while travelling in a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel local train. After a thourogh search, the resident pf Panvel received a call from the police department in April, informing him that the property he lost 14 years ago was found. However, according to reports, Padalkar could not collect his wallet at that time becase of the unprecedented lockdown . But, after the lockdown restrictions were eased down by the government in the state, he went to the GRP office at Vashi where he was given part of the money that was in the wallet.

