Is FAU-G Poster Plagiarised? Was It Conceptualized By Sushant? Gaming Company Clarifies

Gaming company nCore games on Monday took to their social media handle to clarify the rumours around their newly announced action game "FAU-G (Fearless and United - Guards). Within hours of the announcement by Akshay Kumar, social media was filled with accusation by Netizens claiming that the poster was plagiarised. Moreover, many also alleged that the makers stole the concept from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vishal Gondal, Co-founder of Indian game developing company, in a statement said, "This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU: G was conceptualized by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless."

On the plagiarism row, he adds, “Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game Title Screen and in-game art soon.

FULL STATEMENT

nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Mr Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU: G game. Vishal Gondal started his 1st gaming company Indiagames in 1998 which was sold 100% to Walt Disney in 2012 and he is also called the father of Indian gaming industry. nCore is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bangalore, India. We create and publish category-defining mobile games for the Indian market. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore. FAU:G is designed and developed by the team at nCore.All copyright & intellectual property related to FAU:G is owned by nCore. To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them. #JaiHind.”

ABOUT THE GAME

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday came out with his own mobile smartphone game "FAU:G", days after the central government banned 118 apps, including PUBG, amid fresh border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. Akshay said the game, titled "Fearless and United: Guards" honours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) campaign.

Akshay further said that the action game will donate 20 per cent of the revenue towards Bharat Ke Veer Trust. It is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats.

The first level of the game is set in the Galwan Valley, where Indian and Chinese personnel had clashed on June. In a statement, Akshay said with 'FAU:G', he is hoping that its users will learn about the sacrifices of soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs.

