'Found Brotherhood': Akshay Kumar Shares 'perfect Walk In The Park' With Bear Grylls

Bollywood's own Khiladi Akshay Kumar has shared a sneak peek into his latest adventure through a preview of his stint in Into The Wild With Bear Grylls which is primed for release this week. The actor on Twitter has posted a video with the preview of his escapades with British adventurer Bear Grylls. He captioned his tweet claiming that he found "brotherhood" more than adventures in the wild while shooting with Grylls.

Have a look:

When a Western Adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern Action Junkie,dont expect fireworks coz Brotherhood is what we found.2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here’s a preview #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls pic.twitter.com/eWXibJBqOc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2020

When will Akshay Kumar's 'Into the Wild' With Bear Grylls episode air?

Akshay Kumar's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' episode will air on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 14. Meanwhile, the show will premiere online on Discovery+ on Friday, September 11 at 8:00 pm. Interestingly, before Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajinikanth also graced Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' episode was one of the most talked-about televised events. Sharing the news on his social media, host Bear Grylls wrote: "‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in!". (sic)

On the work front

Akshay Kumar has a lineup of interesting films for this year including Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj among others.

Akshay Kumar recently began shooting for his forthcoming film, Bell Bottom, at Scotland amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a short video from the sets of the film on his social media, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck." (sic)

About the film

Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, also features actors like Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, among others in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Lucknow Central (2017) fame Ranjit Tewari. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under their respective production banners. The movie will release on April 2, 2021.

