Sonam Kapoor's Cryptic Post To Akshay Kumar's FAU-G, Top Instagram Posts Of This Week

During this week a lot of celebrities were quite active on social media. The film industry has seen several big news and announcements over social media this week. A lot of celebrities took to their Instagram to reveal or share some important news with fans. Here is a look at five top Instagram posts that made the headlines this week (August 30 to September 6, 2020) on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor's cryptic post

Sonam Kapoor was one of the star kids who were targeted in the whole nepotism in Bollywood debate recently. Kangana Ranaut has also targeted several big names and star kids in the film industry. After all of this, Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram story and shared a cryptic post.

She shared a quote by George Bernard Shaw which read as, “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. George Bernard Shaw." Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s cryptic post.

Genelia Deshmukh's COVID-19 update

Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram and shared that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after 21 days. She said that she was in isolation for 21 days and had been asymptomatic. She also advised everyone to surround themselves with love and eat healthily, stay fit. Here is a look at Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram post.

Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her son Taimur posing with his latest painting. The picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan sees Taimur posing with his painting of a lion. Another picture in the post shows him hiding his face behind a lion’s toy. Here is a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared that her husband Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Adipurush. The second poster of Om Rauut’s directorial revealed Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Karena Kapoor Khan called Saif the most handsome devil in history in the caption of the post. Here is a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post.

Akshay Kumar announces FAU-G

The government of India banned 118 more Chinese apps this week including the popular app PUBG. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and shared that he is going to launch a Multiplayer Action Game - 'FAU: G' soon. With the game, he aims to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Atma Nirbhar' movement. He also shared that 20% of the net proceeds of the game will be donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust ‘ that gives homage and support to India’s Bravehearts. Here is a look at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post.

Himansh Kohli tested positive for COVID-19

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had earlier shared that his parents and sister has tested positive. He also shared three remedies for COVID-19 symptoms which are working for him. Here is a look at Himansh Kohli’s Instagram post.

Promo Image Credits: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram and Akshay Kumar's Instagram

