ISRO Opens Space To Private Sector, Netizens Launch Hilarious Memes

Following NASA’s footsteps, the centre has now allowed private players in the space industry allowing them to participate in the building of rockets, providing launch services amongst others. In addendum, the government also approved the creation of a new body –Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe — that would work as a link between the ISRO and anyone who wanted to take part in space-related activities or use India’s space resources.

While ISRO chief K Sivan hailed cabinet’s decision to allow private industry participation in space, many citizens took to Twitter to share their opinion. Soon a meme fest broke out on Twitter with many pointing out to businesses who would apparently "race to make up satellites".

'Main interested hoon'

#ISRO approves private companies to launch missions just like ELON MUSK did with FALCON 9.



Indians: pic.twitter.com/eVblUZkmVV — Inner Child (@Rishihyung) June 25, 2020

Ambani who has been trying to get as many satalites as possible up there after hearing private sector open from #ISRO#ISRO😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VEVNzFn8Zo — Kishor Joshi (@chachavidhaayak) June 25, 2020

#ISRO



"ISRO to open Gates for private industry"



*Meanwhile Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/am1sedDLea — OCCUPY MARS (@Archie_slays) June 25, 2020

#ISRO Opens For Private Sectors,

Indian space enthusiasts : pic.twitter.com/DqIAaQTUjb — Shreyansh Parihar (@mainshreyansh) June 25, 2020

Govt opens Space sector for Private players, can build rockets, satellites: #ISRO chief pic.twitter.com/tri20PpYxs — Shreyansh Parihar (@mainshreyansh) June 25, 2020

ISRO announces reforms

Announcing the first major reform, K Sivan said that the IN-SPACe would act as a national nodal agency for handholding and promoting the private sector in space endeavours and that ISRO would be sharing its technical expertise with IN-SPACe & would help in setting up of facilities as per the needs and feasibility.

The second reform announced by K Sivan focused on the New Space India Limited (NSIL) and via it to re-orient space activities from a ‘supply-driven’ model to a ‘demand-driven’ model, thereby ensuring optimum utilization of our space assets.

Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, announced the formation of a new institution – Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre or IN-SPACe. He said the Centre will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment.

