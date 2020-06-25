NV Subhash Welcomes Telangana Govt's Initiative To Honour PV Narasimha Rao On Anniversary

NV Subhash, grandson of PV Narasimha Rao on Wednesday appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government to honour the late former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary. Subhash said, his family had asked the previous Congress-led Central government to honour Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna, but the requests were ignored.

"I welcome the initiative taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. We, the members of the family, have asked the central government, especially the Manmohan Singh government that he should be conferred the Bharat Ratna. But, due to the reasons best known to the Congress, they ignored his services to the party and the nation," Subhash, who is the official spokesperson of Telangana BJP, said.

He further said that when the TRS government came into power in 2014, CM Chandrasekhar Rao said that many activities will be conducted under PV Narasimha Rao's name. Some of those activities have been done in the state, stated Subhash. As the birth anniversary of PV Narasimha Rao neared, the family hoped that all the schemes announced by the Telangana government will be implemented.

‘Proud of Telangana government’

NV Subhash also said that the former Prime Minister would be conferred with Bharat Ratna by the present Central government.

“We feel proud that the Telangana Chief Minister has honoured Narasimha Rao because he is from Telangana. No one from the state has ever become the Prime Minister of this country,” he said.

Subhash was positive that members of other political parties would join the centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister. He said, it is a goodwill gesture that KCR has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to the event.

Year-long celebrations to honour PV Narsimha Rao

In a fitting tribute to PV Narasimha Rao, the Telangana government has decided to host grand celebrations for a year — till 2021 to mark 100th his birth anniversary. CM KCR announced that on June 28, a function will be organised at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad. Around the same time celebrations will be held at 50 locations worldwide. KCR sanctioned Rs 10 crore to organise the yearlong PV Centenary celebrations.

