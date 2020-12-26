ISS Christmas Celebrations: Astronauts Send 'resilient' Message, Greetings From Space

Astronauts onboard International Space Station (ISS) have recorded a video message, extending Christmas greetings to the people of Earth, igniting hope in a year challenged by a global pandemic. As many as seven astronauts are celebrating the holiday season in space as NASA's Expedition 64 crew members took a break. Astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Kate Rubins, and Japanese space program astronaut Soichi Noguchi sent an uplifting message of 'resilience' and greetings to the people worldwide amid the hardships of the global pandemic.

In a video shared by ISS on Twitter, the crew can be seen spreading positivity as they remember lives lost to the health crises and acknowledge frontline workers. "We selected that name [Resilience] in tribute to people around the world and to the teams that help make our mission possible during a year that changed all our lives," Hopkins said. "We'd also like to remember everyone we've lost this year. "There couldn't be a more fitting name to describe 2020," Glover added. "The resilience of the human spirit is something that we can truly celebrate in this special season." Resilience is the name of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that launched the astronauts into the ISS last month.

.@NASA_Astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Kate Rubins, and @JAXA_en astronaut Soichi Noguchi reflect on an unprecedented year and remind us of the resilience of the human spirit as we enter a new year. pic.twitter.com/zK9CgG9ZdA — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Walker said, "As we prepare to observe the holidays far away from our loved ones, we look down at our precious planet, and it becomes clear how connected we really are." Hopkins among the crew was launched onboard ISS on November 16, with astronauts Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Soichi Noguchi on Crew Dragon Resilience.

Christmas 'away from family'

In separate footage, the Expedition 64 astronauts discussed the significance of the holiday festivities away from home. Walker emphasized how truly connected human beings were both on earth and outside. "To me, it means the three 'Fs', family, friends, and food," she said. Meanwhile, Kenny Todd, NASA's deputy program manager for the space station informed in the video that the crew was going to get "some type of Christmasy food on orbit." He said, "I don't think that will be any surprise to them, but anything more than that, I don't like to get out in front of Santa Claus."

The Exp 64 astronauts talk about the holidays far from family and friends, they show off some of their presents and issue a decorating challenge to Mission Control at @NASA_Johnson. pic.twitter.com/sNcssj6Eio — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 24, 2020

