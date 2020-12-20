NASA Astronaut On International Space Station Joins US Space Force As First 'Guardian'

US Space Force added the first astronaut to its rank on December 18, with Col Michael (Mike) Hopkins transferring from Air Force where he served 27 years. The ceremony which took place in earth orbit saw Hopkins taking the oath of enlistment. Hopkins would now serve for Space Force while continuing his work as a NASA astronaut, flight engineer, and SpaceX spacecraft commander onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Welcome to the Space Force @Astro_illini! Col. Mike Hopkins was transferred from the Air Force to the Space Force today onboard the @Space_Station by @SpaceForceCSO pic.twitter.com/dFrvj67I40 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

Speaking to the Hopkins during a live video call from NASA headquarters, Gen. Jay Raymond, Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force said that it was a significant event. "I know you have served many, many years in the United States Air Force, and this is a day not to be taken lightly. We greatly appreciate you volunteering to come over to be in the United States Space Force," he said.

First Guardian in Space

Furthermore, Raymond also asserted that Hopkins’ role was discrete from other Space Force Guardians as he was the first their first members to reach outer space. "Today you will be the first Space Force astronaut [who] will be living in space. We are really glad to have you on our team," Raymond said.

After completing the procedural transfer, Hopkins expressed his gratitude to his wife Julie, and to the Secretary of the US Air Force, Barbara Barrett. He said that while working in the Airforce was incredible, it was an honour to work in the US Space Force.

Established in December 2019, the US Space Force is the newest branch of American uniformed services. Earlier, US Space Force said announced that its professionals would be known as ‘Guardians’ from now on.

Citing the reason behind the name, US Space Force said that ‘Guardian’ had a long history in space operations and traces back its origins to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command ‘Guardians of High Frontier’. The name also reflected the duty of the professionals, that is to protect the interest of citizens, the United States, and its allies.

Image: twitter.com/Astro_illini