Italian Baroque Artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's Rare Painting To Go On Sale In France

A rare artwork that belongs to the popular Italian artist of 17th-century Gian Lorenzo Bernini is set to be auctioned at an art center in the town of Oise, Compiègne, northern France. “Académie d’Homme”, a sanguine represents a naked man sitting on a rock delved in a thought process with a right hand on his forehead. Six months ago, the painting was found on the occasion of succession and was attributed to the French artist Pierre Puget by mistake.

According to sources of Frane’s La Tribune journal, the painting was authenticated by an art specialist Ann Sutherland Harris. It is 99 percent sure that the artwork belongs to Bernini, Patrick de Bayser, an expert in ancient drawings, told the paper. The drawing reeks of special techniques that can be found only in the works of the Italian artist, he added. Then painting conjures to mind the Nile of Roman sculpture: a powerful man, seated in despair, observing.

Authorities at the museum told La Tribune that many of the iconic work from Gian Lorenzo Bernini alias Bernini (1598-1680) has been conserved at the museum. Thus far, only a total of 7 such artwork has been auctioned. Museum has only ten years to put the masterpieces on sale, they said. Auction center Actéon, based in France, expects that the painting would fetch close to 30,000 to 50,000 euros. It compared the art with the work of the thirteenth-century Italian painter Cimabue, whose drawing fetch 24 million euros in 2019, while the bidding started for just 3 million. According to Edition Francaise, a French art newspaper, the painting will go on sale on March 20.

One of only a handful of sculptures by Gian Lorenzo Bernini and his father Pitetro that remain in private hands, the work has never been offered at auction, having passed down through private collections since it was commissioned by Prince Leone Strozzi in Rome. #SothebysMasters pic.twitter.com/WQItIpZVV4 — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) January 29, 2021

Van Gogh’s iconic painting auctioned

Earlier similarly, Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting of a young Provençale girl dubbed as ‘La Mousmé’ went on auction this month and is expected to fetch a record $10 million. The artwork was put up for auction at Christie’s New York. The 1888 Japanese-inspired drawing of a girl from Provence can turn to one of the most expensive of his drawings ever sold at auction. In a post on the website, the auction center started bidding for A Family Collection: Works on Paper, Van Gogh to Freud, provided by an unidentified owner, who, according to the British press, belonged to a family of a prominent London dealer named Thomas Gibson.

