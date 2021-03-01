Paris: Never seen before painting of Vincent van Gogh to be put on display, auctioned

A captivating painting of Paris by iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh is set to get into public gaze for the first time ever. ‘Street scene in Montmartre’, Gogh’s masterpiece which was stashed within a family’s private collection for more than a century, would now be put to public display in Amsterdam and Hong Kong before finally being auctioned in the French capital.

The painting was created in late February-mid April 1887, just three years before Gogh allegedly killed himself. It shows Parisians walking through a rural and sparse landscape in Montmartre, a historic district which today is one of the city's most popular destinations. The painting is part of a series of works representing the famed Moulin de la Galette, a windmill turned into a dance hall in Montmartre.

'Could fetch between 5 to 8 million'

According to CNN, the painting would be put for bid in March by Sotheby Auction house, which estimates its selling price to be around 5 million euros and 8 million euros. "The appearance on the market of a work of this calibre and from such an iconic series is undoubtedly a major event, and indeed an opportunity, for both collectors of the artist and the art market more widely,” Aurélie Vandevoorde and Etienne Hellman, senior directors of the Impressionist and Modern Art department at Sotheby's France, which is handling the sale, in a statement.

Vincent Willem van Gogh was a dutch post-impressionist painter who posthumously became one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. He created over 2,100 artworks, including around 860 oil paintings. His iconic paintings have graced art museums worldwide. Some of his famous artworks include The Starry Night, his self-portrait, Cafe Terrace at Night, Wheatfield with crows amongst others.

Image: sothebys.com