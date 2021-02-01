BTS' Dynamite Music Video Costumes Sold For Rs 1.18 Crore At Charity Auction

BTS’ Dynamite was no doubt a pivotal song in the K-pop group’s career. The costumes worn by the group in the Dynamite music video have recently been sold for a charitable cause. Reportedly, BTS’ Dynamite’s costumes were sold for a whopping $162,500. BTS’ Dynamite costumes were bought by a Japanese art collector and a YouTuber.Find out more details about this story below.

BTS’ Dynamite costumes sold at $162,500 in auction

K-pop group BTS make headlines with every new single and album. Their popularity has grown tremendously since the group first began releasing music. But this time, BTS is making headlines for their costumes. BTS reached the No.1 spot on Billboard Charts with their single, Dynamite. Recently, BTS’ Dynamite costumes were sold in an auction.

Juliens Auctions spoke about this auction in a recent tweet. The Grammy Museum recently donated these costumes to Julien Auctions to support the NGO Musicares, an organization that helps aspiring artists in situation of crisis. In this recent tweet, the auction company revealed that BTS’ Dynamite’s costumes were sold for a whopping $162,500 (Rs. 1.18 crores). Along with this tweet the auction company also shared a picture of BTS’ costumes from the Dynamite music video. BTS’ Dynamite’s costumes were sold for a whopping $162,500. According to Bollywood Hungama's report, BTS’ Dynamite costumes were bought by a Japanese art collector and a YouTuber.

SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s Charity Relief Auction. pic.twitter.com/znJB0ZlrXH — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 31, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Dynamite was a pivoting point in BTS’ career. The song broke the biggest 24-hour debut record on YouTube. BTS’ Dynamite became the fastest video in YouTube’s history to record 100 million views. Furthermore, the BTS’ Dynamite was also a massive hit in the U.S. The song went on to bag the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 songs list. Dynamite has also helped the K-pop band to bag their first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance.

One of the major contributors to BTS’ success is their loyal fandom, knows as the BTS ARMY. The BTS ARMY does not hesitate to show their love and support to the K-pop group. Recently BTS member V celebrated his 26th birthday. So to make it extra special, after tremendous efforts and strong fans campaign, a special birthday message was displayed for him Burj Khalifa.

