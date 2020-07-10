Japanese Baseball Team Inducts Dancing Robots To Replace Human Fans In Stadiums Amid COVID

Even with many countries moving towards normalisation, there are many places which still remain deserted. Amongst them are sports stadiums which are now missing zealous fans cheering for their favourite teams. However, a baseball team in Japan has found a solution to the problem.

Dancing robots

Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have now purchased artificial dancing robots which cheers them in baseball matches and tournaments. Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball game against Rakuten Eagles on July 7, more than 20 robots made their way to the audience stand.

These robots, many resembling humans and other resembling dogs, danced to the teams’ fight song. Some of the robots also wore Hawks caps and waved flags supporting the team. Pictures and videos of the dancing robots have now taken the internet by storm.

This comes as Japan’s technology firm Fujitsu has announced that it will be reducing its office space in the country. According to reports, the company will be switching to more flexible work from home mode in an effort to adapt to the ‘new normal’ in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, the company’s ‘Work Life Shift’ Programme will provide flexibility to its 80,000 employees in Japan. As per the programme, the Fujitsu staff will have flexible hours and will also be provided with the choice to work from home wherever it is convenient. This move by the company is similar to the move made by social media giant Twitter previously.

