HTC Vs YDB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Japanese Baseball League Live

Hiroshima Toyo Carp face the Yokohama Dena Baystars in what is a second straight game between the two sides in the Japanese Professional Baseball League. The game will take place on Thursday, July 9. Here is the HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction, HTC vs YDB Dream11 team news, HTC vs YDB match prediction, schedule and preview.

HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction, HTC vs YDB live

HTC vs YDB live venue: Nagoya Dome

HTC vs YDB live date: Thursday, July 9

HTC vs YDB live time: 2.30 pm IST

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes' $503m Deal Bans Him From Playing Baseball, Basketball And Even Jet Skiing

HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction and HTV vs YDB live

Both the teams will be looking to win this game to gain some winning momentum in the league. Currently, Hiroshima Toyo Carp are fourth in the central league with a 6-7 win-loss record. The Yokohama Dena Baystars, on the other hand, are in the second position with 9 wins in 16 rounds. Having broken a four-game losing streak last time out, Hiroshima Tokyo Carp will be looking to get another win. They head into this game with a psychological advantage, having defeated the Yokohama Dena Baystars last time around

Also Read: FSH Vs TOE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Japanese Baseball League Live

HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction: HTC vs YDB Dream11 team news

Hiroshima Carp (HTC): It would be best to avoid players like Atsuya Horie, Yasunori Kikuchi, Takayoshi Noma and Takumi Miyoshi as they are not in good form and may be overlooked for this game

Yokohama Baystars (YDB): Spencer Patton is highly unlikely to get on the pitch and therefore will be an unlikely pick for the HTC vs YDB Dream11 top picks. The same goes for the likes of Kazuki Mishima, Edwin Escobar and Hiroki Minei.

HTC vs YDB live – HTC vs YDB match prediction and probable playing 9

Hiroshima Carp: Ryuhei Matsuyama, Minoru Ohmori, Hiroki Takahashi, Yuya Nirasawa, Takumi Miyoshi, Alejandro Mejia, Takuto Nakagami, Makoto Kemna Brad, Sotaro Shimauchi

Yokohama Baystars: Tomo Otosaka, Yamato Maeda, Keita Sano, Yasuaki Yamasaki, Satoshi Iizuka, Tomoya Mikami, Edwin Escobar, Toru Komura, Junpei Azuma

Also Read: Japanese Soccer And Baseball To Start Allowing Fans At Games

HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction: HTC vs YDB Dream11 team

Outfielders: J Pirela, R Matsuyama, A Nagai, T Kajitani (C), T Austin Yaganimachi

J Pirela, R Matsuyama, A Nagai, T Kajitani (C), T Austin Yaganimachi Infielders: D Nakai, T Miyazaki (VC)

D Nakai, T Miyazaki (VC) Pitcher: H Hamaguchi

H Hamaguchi Catcher: Y Tobashira

Also Read: Betts: Baseball Didn't Do Good Job With Response To Floyd

HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction: HTC vs YDB match prediction, top picks

Hiroshima Carp (HTC): Tatsuki Kuwahara, Takuto Nakagami, Yuya Nirasawa, Kaisei Sone, Takashi Uemoto

Yokohama Baystars (YDB): Takehiro Ishikawa, Hayato Tanabe, Naoto Chino, Hiroki Momose, Kazuki Mishima

HTC vs YDB live: HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction

Hiroshima Toyo Carp are the favourites in this game.

Note: The HTC vs YDB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The HTC vs YDB Dream11 team selection and HTC vs YDB Dream11 match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/baystars_official