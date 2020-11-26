Jesus Christ's Possible Childhood Home Found In Nazareth, Claims British Archeologist

British archeologist Ken Dark has claimed to have found the possible home of Jesus Christ in the historic Israeli city of Nazareth. According to MailOnline, Ken Dark, who is a professor at the University of Reading, published his findings in a new book titled 'The Sisters of Nazareth convent. A Roman-period, Byzantine and Crusader site in central Nazareth'. Dark claims that the apparent house of Jesus, dating back to the first century, is beneath the Sisters of Nazareth Convent, which has been a subject of several investigations for over 130 years.

The discovery

Dark in his book suggested that the house could have been built by Jesus' father Joseph, who according to the New Testament was a craftsman. Dark suggests that the house could have been the childhood home of Jesus and his family. The house, which was first discovered in the 1880s, has a living room, a storage room, a courtyard, and a roof terrace. The house was first uncovered after a famous biblical scholar Victor Guérin claimed that Jesus' home is underneath the Sisters of Nazareth Convent.

The nuns at the Sisters of Nazareth Convent began excavating the house until the 1930s following which another set of excavations were done from 1936 to 1964. Dark started his own investigation in 2006 after 14 years of intensive study he has come to the conclusion that Jesus could have lived at the house during his childhood period. Dark apparently reached the conclusion it was confirmed that the house dated in the first century, the time Jesus is believed to have been alive.

Dark, in the book, has emphasised that whoever built the house had a great knowledge of rocks, indicating it to be the work of Joseph the 'craftsman'. Dark also claimed that the church built four centuries later upon the house was done in such a way that the first-century home underneath could be preserved. He claimed that whoever built that must have thought the house to be of "pretty significant" religious site.

