Good News: Jharkhand Teacher Uses Loudspeaker To Teach Students Who Don't Have Internet

A government school in the Jharkhand state reportedly came up with an innovative solution-oriented approach despite challenges to continue the learning for the financially challenged students amid coronavirus pandemic. Teachers in Middle School located at Bankathi village in tribal-dominated Dumka block used loudspeakers to teach the students who had no internet or smartphones for virtual learning.

As per reports, Shyam Kishore Singh Gandhi, the headmaster of a school student asked the school students to come to their balconies or the area outside their homes on the porch to listen to the lectures on speakers given by the teachers. Additionally, several loudspeakers were installed across the village and the classes have since then been conducted for at least two hours every day since April 16. In tribal-dominated Dumka block, loudspeakers can be seen mounted on random rooftops, tree branches, and the pathways to make the learning accessible and audible to the students loud and clear.

Approximately 246 students enrolled

While the majority of students in the schools were from tribal communities and had no phones, teachers put their heads together to come up with a plan to teach students despite challenges. According to local reports, the children could be seen sitting outside their homes under the tree shades to grasp the lessons. Approximately 246 students have been enrolled in Grade One to Grade Eight in the school. As many as 42 had smartphones while the rest others came from humble backgrounds and could not afford to purchase the devices.

School principal Shyam Kishore Gandhi was quoted as saying, the school decided not to devoid the kids of education so it decided to fit loudspeakers on trees and rooftops near the houses of the students. Now, the children are able to grasp our lesson with ease, he added. Further, he said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the students had to be taught while maintaining the social distancing norms, and the very idea has proved quite helpful. He added, the school teachers were very happy with the arrangement.

