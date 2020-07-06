JK Rowling's 'infuriating' Words Slammd By Emmy Rossum; Trans Model Munroe Bergdorf Joins

32-year-old American actor Emmy Rossum, who featured as the lead in the acclaimed US show Shameless, took to Twitter to express disgust over JK Rowling's latest statement about hormone prescriptions which are being given as anti-depressants. Rowling, through a series of posts, claimed that taking these hormone pills has become 'a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people'. Along with the entire LGBTQ community on social media, Rossum, who enjoys a huge fan following on the microblogging site, was also left stunned by the celebrated author's seemingly anti-transgender views.

Every time I forget about JK Rowling for a second, she comes out with another infuriating statement. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 5, 2020

'Harry Potter' author J K Rowling has found herself at the receiving end of netizens' ire on social media once again for her insensitive comments about the transgender community. The 54-year-old wrote a series of tweets in her defense when a user criticized her for "liking" a tweet that claimed people on "mental health medication" are "lazy". In one of her tweets, Rowling said, “many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.”

I've ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I've ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I've ignored death and rape threats. I'm not going to ignore this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

"When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line," she continued. Rowling then reiterated her support of trans-women while also explaining again that she has taken medication for her mental health. Throughout her thread, Rowling cites a handful of articles and studies to claim that using hormones for gender transition can lead to serious side-effects, which she believes many trans-activists ignore.

Rowling also explained that she believes hormone therapy is “a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people,” reiterating her stance that hormones can cause problems with “fertility and/or full sexual function”. After substantiating her point, she concluded by saying, "None of that may trouble you or disturb your belief in your own righteousness. But if so, I can't pretend I care much about your bad opinion of me".

English trans-activist and model, Munroe Bergdorf, responded to Rowling's tweets by calling her 'dangerous' and a 'threat to the LGBT' community. She slammed the author for being insensitive towards the trans people by invalidating their choice of identity and also apologized to people for Rowling's statements.

Kids, I want to say that I am so, so sorry this is happening. I will fight tooth and nail on this for you, I will always fight for you.



These evil people will not win. — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

Read | J.K. Rowling faces disavowing from two major Harry Potter fansites for her anti-trans take

Read | Authors quit JK Rowling’s literary agency over her alleged anti-transgender comments

Didn't take her long...



Mark my words. J.K Rowling is dangerous and poses threat to LGBT people.



Trans healthcare is not conversion therapy.



This is INSANE. https://t.co/kUuH6LTCMq — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

Our own righteousness? These are people's lives you're messing with.



This is beyond unacceptable. https://t.co/fpO3Fg4kdx — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

J.K. Rowling is not a scientist. She is not a doctor. She is not an expert on gender. She is not a supporter of our community.



She is a billionaire, cisgender, heterosexual, white woman who has decided that she knows what is best for us and our bodies. This is not her fight. — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

Read | UK domestic abuse adviser slams publication for interview with JK Rowling's ex-husband

Read | J.K. Rowling deletes post praising Stephen King after he declares support for trans women

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.