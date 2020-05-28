JK Rowling's New Children's Book 'The Ickabog': Here's Your Guide To Enter This New World

The creator of the Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling is venturing into a new world with her new children’s book The Ickabog. The Harry Potter creator is slowly releasing chapters of the novel. The Ickabog will be J.K. Rowling’s new novel after writing a few books under the pen name Robert Galbraith, and a play called The Cursed Child that takes place in the Harry Potter universe.

The Ickabog: Here’s all you need to know

Harry Potter has been an integral part of many people’s childhood. J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter has become one of the most talked-about children's books. But, now the author is ready to introduce her readers to a brand new world with her new children’s book The Ickabog. Rowling has been talking about the book for several years now.

On May 26, 2020, J.K. Rowling revealed that she will be uploading the entire book online for free. She also added that she is uploading this story online so that children can stay entertained during the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic.

Also read | JK Rowling Publishes First Chapters Of New Story Online

Also read | JK Rowling To Publish 'The Ickabog' Online For Free Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

J.K. Rowling’s The Ickabog is a fairy tale. The story takes place in a kingdom ruled by King Fred the fearless. The story has an antagonist in the form of a monster known as The Ickabog who is known to eat children. The book will reportedly have a timeless theme and can apply to any era.

J.K. Rowling's fans who are eager to get a glimpse of this novel can read it on The Ickabog website. The first two chapters were released right when Rowling made the surprise announcement on May 26. The entire book will be eventually uploaded as chapters will be published at 3 p.m. daily. The last chapter will be uploaded on July 10. Whereas the physical copy will be published in November 2020.

While talking about her decision to upload the chapters for free, Rowling said that she wants to entertain the children amid the lockdown. During an interview with a media portal, Rowling also said that The Ickabog is a read-aloud book as well since she has read it to her children as well.

Also read | Throwback To When Alan Rickman Revealed That JK Rowling Told Him A 'secret' About Snape

Also read | 'Need To Have Harry Potter Book Burning Session', Says Muggle; JK Rowling Has Quirky Take

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.