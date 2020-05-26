Throwback To When Alan Rickman Revealed That JK Rowling Told Him A 'secret' About Snape

Actor Alan Rickman, who played the role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series in a throwback interview had talked about the movies in a special feature with a magazine, sharing about how he was told something by writer J. K. Rowling that made him believe in the role of Snape.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter's J.K. Rowling Remembers Alan Rickman As Severus Snape, Fans Say 'Always'

The Prince's Tale

In this throwback interview, Alan Rickman first revealed that he had been to the dubbing studio, where he spoke as Severus Snape for the last time. He shared that when he was at the studio, the screen in front of him had flashback shots of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson from 10 years ago and they were just 12 years old.

He also shared in the interview that he had also seen Daniel singing and dancing brilliantly on Broadway in New York. He added that after seeing all this, it seemed that a lifetime had passed in mere minutes.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Urge People To 'stay Home', Netizens Impressed

Alan Rickman then had added that three children grew into adults since a phone call that he received from J. K. Rowling, which was when she gave him a small clue regarding his character. This clue persuaded him that Severus Snape's character is not just an unchanging costume, but it transcended that. He shared that only three books were out at that time.

Rickman further had told the magazine that a massive but delicate narrative awaited for Snape and he knew how it was in the surest of hands. In the end, he thanked J. K. Rowling.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter Fans React To JK Rowling's Tweet About Alan Rickman Aka Severus Snape

J. K. Rowling revealed the secret

In the year 2016, post-Alan Rickman's sad demise, a fan had asked J.K. Rowling about this tiny piece of information on Twitter. The author did not disappoint and shared it with the world, though ambiguously. Here are the tweets:

@jk_rowling Will you tell us the piece of information that you told Alan Rickman about Severus Snape? Or will that forever be a secret? :-) — Sarah (@sarahrosefrank) January 18, 2016

I told Alan what lies behind the word 'always'. https://t.co/NHTJ5J6kxb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 18, 2016

How the clue helped

As per a news source, Alan Rickman had talked about Severus Snape's complicated story and how Rowling's clue helped him through in an interview with an entertainment website. He talked about how he believed that the narrative will go straight on the line as she had just written three or four books. He also had shared in the interview it was important for Joanne that he knew something, but it was just a tiny piece of information.

ALSO READ | JK Rowling Creates Magic Again; Announces Launch Of 'Harry Potter At Home' Digital Hub

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.