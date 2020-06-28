Jupiter’s Image Taken From NASA’s Cassini Reminds Twitter Of Dosa On Tawa

An old image of Jupiter captured by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has started doing rounds on the internet for a different reason altogether. A Twitter user shared the image of Jupiter, taken from the narrow-angle camera onboard NASA's Cassini spacecraft, saying that’s how it looks from the bottom.

This is what Jupiter looks like from the bottom. pic.twitter.com/Dx9UoU7dmm — Learn Something (@Iearnsomethlng) June 27, 2020

Netizens call it 'sizzling dosa'

The photograph was quote tweeted by Sonal Dabral asking netizens whether they also think it is an image of dosa and not some planet from our Solar system. Dabral’s retweet caught the attention of Twitterati, agreeing with him that it was rather a dosa and not Jupiter. The tweet has garnered over 33k likes and almost 6k retweets so far.

“Food for thought: Tamils were the first space faring civilization and dosai is just a remnant of our greatness,” commented a user. “Sis really put a picture of a thosai and thought we won’t notice,” wrote another one.

Read: Astronomers Discover Trojan Asteroid Near Jupiter's Orbit For The First Time

Check out some other reactions:

Who else thinks it’s a sizzling Dosa about to be smeared with some butter and loaded with a chunk of bhaji stuffing before being turned over and served with hot Sambhar and coconut chutney. https://t.co/V4N5X2e2og — agracadabra (@agracadabra) June 27, 2020

TIL Jupiter looks like a dosa. Maybe one of its moons will resemble a dollop of coconut chutney 😋 https://t.co/ioPEjsMfYO — Sharan Banagiri (@geodesicvoyager) June 27, 2020

This is a Mysore masala. https://t.co/JTF8abk1m2 — Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) June 27, 2020

One plate Jupiter dosa please. 🙋🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/5CCgF3A1Pu — Puneet Sharma (@PuneetVuneet) June 27, 2020

The true colour mosaic of Jupiter was constructed from images taken by the narrow-angle camera onboard NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Although Cassini's camera can see more colours than humans can, Jupiter's colours in this new view look very close to the way the human eye would see them.

Read: New Exoplanet Kepler-88D Discovered, Has Three Times More Mass Than That Of Jupiter

Read: NASA Uncovers Alluring 'chaos Terrain' In Its Quest To Find Ocean On Jupiter's Moon Europa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.