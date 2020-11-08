Kamala Harris' Victory Song By Lilly Singh Portrays VP-elect As 'The Lion King'; Watch

YouTube star and talk show host Lilly Singh on November 7 shared a video after Democratic Party candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by major US media outlets. In the video titled, "Kamala Harris releases victory speech," Lilly reveals what the Vice-President-elect and 'The Lion King' have in common. The hilarious video is going viral on Instagram and has already garnered more than 1 million views since it was shared last evening.

Read: US VP-elect Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village Tiruvarur Celebrates Her Triumph With Rangoli

'Can't wait to be King'

The clip, featuring Lilly Singh as Kamala Harris, incumbent Donald Trump, and President-elect Joe Biden, shows the California Senator celebrating her victory with a rap song. Lilly's version of Kamala savagely answers all 'misogynist' and 'racist' questions thrown at her by Lilly's version of Donald Trump. The video starts with the Republican leader saying, "With an attitude like that I’m afraid you’ll make a pretty pathetic VP," to which Kamala replies, "Well, I’m not gonna let anybody tell me what to do, what to say or even who to fight for. There will never be a president like me."

Read: Nancy Pelosi Reacts To Joe Biden's And Kamala Harris' Win, Says 'its A Time To Heal'

Lilly Singh portrayed Kamala as Simba from 'The Lion King' and warned everyone to get ready for a vice president who is a woman and not white. "Let's reform our criminal justice system, make sure people of colour are not victims. My name is Kamala Harris, and I get things done. Oh, I just can't wait to be King, Oh I just can't wait to be King," Lilly's version of Kamala sings in the video, projecting her as the next president of the United States by using 'The Lion King' reference.

Read: President Kovind Congratulates Joe Biden & Kamala Harris On US Poll Win

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday after she became the first woman, first Indian-American, first Black to be elected the vice-president of the United States. Joe Biden and Kamala, who has served as US Senator from California State, defeated incumbent Donald Trump and Mike Pence to bring the Democrats back to the White House after four years.

Read: Who' Who In Kamala Harris' Diverse Indian-Jamaican-American Family? Read Details



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.