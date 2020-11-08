Nancy Pelosi Reacts To Joe Biden's And Kamala Harris' Win, Says 'its A Time To Heal'

Politicians from across the United States congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory on Saturday. United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to the victory of Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris through a statement. She took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together". She also highlighted plans by Biden to combat the COVID-19 virus and also the safe reopening of schools and businesses.

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

Polecy congratulates Biden and Harris

In the statement, Pelosi said, “Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action”. The statement further read, “In President-elect Joe Biden, Americans elected a leader ready on Day One to finally begin to crush the coronavirus so we can safely reopen our economy and schools. In President-elect Biden, the American people delivered a mandate for lower health costs, a mandate for creating bigger paychecks by rebuilding America’s infrastructure, and a mandate for cleaner government that works for the public interest, not the special interests. And in President-elect Biden, they have elected a unifier who values faith, family and community, and who will work tirelessly to heal our nation”.

After a massive campaign, the US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on November 3. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 70 million votes, as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908. As he inched closer to victory, he maintained 'Every vote must be counted'. After the result was declared, Harris made history by becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the vice president of the US. Even prior to the election result she had already made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, she was born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother in Oakland in California.

(Image Credits: AP)