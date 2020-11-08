President Kovind Congratulates Joe Biden & Kamala Harris On US Poll Win

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris following their victory against Donald Trump in the 2020 US Elections. Sharing his 'sincere felicitations', President Kovind wished Biden a 'successful tenure' while adding that he hopes to 'strengthen India-US relations' while working with him in the near future.

My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2020

PM Modi wishes Biden-Harris

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of his meeting with Biden from back when Barack Obama was the President. Calling Biden's win a 'spectacular victory', PM Modi hailed his contributions to strengthening India-US relationship while serving as a Vice President. Narendra Modi congratulated Indian-origin Vice Presidential-elect Kamala Harris while pointing out that this is not just a proud moment for her 'chittis' but also for all the Indian-Americans.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greeting to Biden and Harris on their 'remarkable victory' in the 2020 US Elections while exuding confusing that India-US relationships will grow and prosper under their leadership. "My greetings & best wishes to the President-elect, Joe Biden and the Vice-President-elect, Kamala Harris of the USA on their remarkable victory in elections. I am confident that Indo-American relations will become much more stronger in the coming years as both our nations with shared democratic values strive to make the world more peaceful & prosperous," read Naidu's tweet.

Biden-Harris win 2020 US Elections

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Biden's running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory. On the other hand, it seems like Donald Trump is not going to make things easy for the Democrats as he has refused to cleanly concede the elections. He went on to claim that he won the elections as the mail-in ballots defrauded Americans. International media reports also suggest that Trump may not be inviting Biden to the White House, as per the age-old tradition.

(With inputs from ANI & AP)