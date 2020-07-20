Karnataka: Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Organise Flash Mob At Care Centre, Watch

Spreading some joy in times of pandemic, a group of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients organized a flash mob on July 19. The patients, admitted at a coronavirus care centre in Ballari District of Karnataka, were joined by the staffers who together grooved while taking care of precautionary measures. According to media reports, it was the district’s Government Dental College which was converted in a care centre.

A short video shared on Twitter by ANI shows the patients grooving to the tunes of some Bollywood as well as regional music. In addition, it also shows the patients wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and taking other precautionary steps while dancing. Since shared earlier today, the half a minute clip has won everybody’s heart and has been viewed over 119 thousand times. In addition, it has also received nearly six thousand retweets and prompted netizens to dish out some hilarious memes.

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases have risen to 11,18,043 of which 3,90,459 are active while 7,00,087 have recovered. According to the latest tally, 27,497 people have died so far. Kerala reported 794 new COVID-19 cases on July 20, taking active cases to 7,611. A total of 5,618 patients have been discharged so far in the state. Meanwhile, in Delhi, 954 new COVID-19 cases were reported. In addition, 1784 recoveries and 35 deaths were also reported in the capital today. The total number of positive cases rose to 1,23,747 including 1,04,918 recoveries and 3,663 deaths.

Addressing a press briefing, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria stated that India's mortality rate is much lower than countries such as Italy, Spain and the US. While mentioning that Delhi has probably reached the peak because of a significant decline in the number of cases, he acknowledged that many other areas are yet to reach the peak. Revealing details about phase 1 of the vaccine trial, he noted that the trial would be conducted on healthy people between 18 and 55 years of age who have no co-morbidities.

