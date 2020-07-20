UK Signs Deals To Secure Additional 90 Million Doses Of Potential Coronavirus Vaccines

Britain has secured early access to 90 million vaccine doses by signing separate deals with an alliance of Pfizer and Biotech, and French group Valneva. The UK government announced on July 20 that it has signed a binding agreement with BioNTech/Pfizer to secure 30 million doses of vaccine.

According to UK business ministry, the in-principle agreement with Vaneva allows the government to secure 60 million doses of vaccine, with an option to acquire another 40 million doses of the vaccine if it is proven to be “safe, effective and suitable. The two major vaccine deals come after its recent agreement with AstraZeneca to produce 100 million doses of a potential vaccine being developed in partnership with Oxford University.

The British government has also signed a separate deal with AstraZeneca to acquire one million doses of a treatment containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies to protect those who cannot receive vaccines, like cancer and immunocompromised patients. Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement that the government is doing everything it can to ensure its citizens get access to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.

“This new partnership with some of the world’s foremost pharmaceutical and vaccine companies will ensure the UK has the best chance possible of securing a vaccine that protects those most at risk,” said Sharma.

Early-stage trial results

Meanwhile, The Lancet is set to publish the results of early-stage trials of the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University which has been licensed to AstraZeneca. After speculations over the release of Phase I intensified, The Lancet spokesperson said that the early-stage human trial data is currently undergoing final editing and preparation, and will be published on July 20.

Reports suggest that the vaccine candidate helps produce antibodies and T-cells, providing twin protection which could be a major breakthrough in the defence against the novel coronavirus. According to various studies, antibodies may disappear after a few months but T-cells can stay in the blood circulation for years. The much-awaited vaccine candidate is currently going through large-scale Phase III human trials in Brazil, the epicentre of coronavirus in Latin America.

