Karnataka: Injured Monkey Gets Treated At Hospital, Netizens Thank Doctors

There is a saying that kindness has no language and it was proven true recently. A clip, that is now doing rounds of the internet, shows an injured monkey getting treated in a hospital. The heartwarming incident took place at Patil Hospital in Dandeli, Karnataka where the 'lucky' primate got his injury treated after waiting for several minutes.

A clip that was posted on Facebook page ‘Let's go, Dandeli', shows a monkey patiently waiting outside a hospital in Karnataka as other patients watch him carefully. A man is then shown approaching the monkey and stroking it's back while others say that the primate has come to Dr Patil’s hospital for treatment. The video then switched to show the monkey carefully sitting on a washbasin where he is cleaned and applied medicine by generous staff.

'Salute to those who helped'

The 1 minute 20-second clip was later posted on twitter by IFS officer Sandeep Tripathi who also lauded the “compassionate” staff of the hospital. Since posted earlier on June 9, the clip has been viewed over 3000 times on Twitter whereas on Facebook it has racked up over 10,000 views. In addendum, it has been flooded with a variety of comments.

While one user wrote, "Really A Big Salute To The person who treated this Monkey.. God Bless Him" while another wrote, "God bless those people who helped this poor animal".

#CareForWildlife Amazing...an injured monkey turns up at Patil Hospital, Dandeli for medical care!!!

#CareForWildlife Amazing...an injured monkey turns up at Patil Hospital, Dandeli for medical care!!!

Did it make a recovery ? This is really cute. How wonderful. Thank you for sharing — Rabinder Sikand (@RabinderSikand) June 9, 2020

A hospital in Istanbul recently witnessed the most heartwarming moment when a cat walked in while carrying its sick kitten in its mouth for treatment. In a series of adorable, heart touching photos, the cat can be seen carrying the kitten in its mouth and looking for medics to help her out.

A few of the pictures also showed the medical staff helping the furry animals. One social media user who claimed to have been involved in the incident first-hand wrote, “Mother cat brought a kitten to hospital emergency and we helped it. There was a veterinarian. Kitten is fine and healthy right now”. While another Twitter user, who shared the photos said, “Today we were in the emergency of the hospital, a cat brought her baby in her mouth to the emergency room”.

