'Kate Middleton Is That You?': Fans Think They Spotted Duchess In 'The Crown' Scene

Ever since the release of The Crown season 4 on November 15, fans have been swooning over the new Netflix series. The riveting storyline of the latest season, which features a strong female influence with the trio Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, has been receiving love across social media platforms. While there are a few decades still left before Kate Middleton enters the picture, the eagle-eyed viewers of the popular series are convinced that they saw Duchess of Cambridge in a scene.

During episode six, which depicts Prince Charles and Diana’s royal tour to Australia and New Zealand, fans shared a screenshot of a scene where a member of the crowd looked familiar. The views pointed out that in one shot, a woman wearing yellow cardigan while greeting Princess Di looked a lot like Kate Middleton. Some fans are also convinced that the Duchess of Cambridge made her debut in the series.

The surprise lookalike is most likely accidental as unfortunately, Kate Middleton did not make a cameo in the hit Netflix show. The woman spotted is probably an extra who looks very similar to the Duchess.

About much-awaited Season 4

Meanwhile, The Crown Season 4 documents and dramatizes the events that happened in the lives of the British political elite during the years 1974-1990. The bulk of the 10-part season follows Britain at the time of Margaret Thatcher’s Prime Ministership and the story of Diana Spencer, who will later come to be known as Princess Diana or the people’s queen. The season also brings Diana’s tryst with Bulimia and her mental health to light. Diana is played by Emma Corrin.

The Crown cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Additional members of The Crown Cast are Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, amongst others. Several critics have hailed Gillian Anderson’s performance as Margaret Thatcher and have hailed the season as the best one yet.

