Who Plays Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'? Fans On Twitter Swoon Over Actor

The Crown season 4 has taken Twitter by storm, as fans are gushing over the incredible performances this season. The new season has an extremely strong female influence with the trio of Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana carrying the season’s storyline on their strong shoulders. However, aside from the riveting yet heartbreaking story of Charles and Diana, the incredible role of Margaret Thatcher also took fans by surprise. Many fans took to Twitter to praise the character and the performance. Read on to find out, “Who plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown?”

Who plays Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'?

Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4 was played by Gillian Anderson. Anderson was seen in the Netflix show Sex Education before her gig as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. The actor was also seen in The X-Files, The House of Mirth (2000), a film about the ill-fated socialite Lily Bart. She played DSU Stella Gibson on the BBC crime drama television series The Fall. Her role in Netflix’s Sex Education was most loved as she plays sex therapist Jean Milburn. The 52-year-old actor has won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

While the plot of season 4 may centre on those within the succession line, however, its exploration of Margaret Thatcher is no less compelling. Margaret Thatcher was the first female prime minister of England and served as a foil to Queen Elizabeth II’s laissez-faire style of leading. Thatcher and the Queen couldn’t have been more different from one another even if they tried. Thatcher with her workaholic tendencies and willingness to create enemies pushed through her free-market-focused, pro-privatization policies. While the Queen still focused on community building. The Crown Season 4, did a marvellous job of documenting the clashes and tensions within their relationship.

Gillian Anderson skilfully explored Margaret Thatcher’s steely and maternal persona. The duality of Margaret Thatcher’s persona was highlighted throughout the season. While Margaret Thatcher’s personality is quite well known to people across the world, thanks to her 11-year tenure as Britains PM and her many controversial decisions, Gillian Anderson brought new layers to Britain’s Iron Lady.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Gillian Anderson talked about approaching the role, sans biases. Anderson said that she realized that she didn’t want to have any opinions ofter own. She says that it was helpful to put aside opinions and preconceptions of a character before beginning to portray them, especially when one is playing a historical character.

