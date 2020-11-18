What Years Does 'The Crown' Season 4 Cover & Major Events Covered In The Latest Season?

The Crown is a drama series which depicts historical events from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show began from Queen Elizabeth’s wedding in the year 1947 to Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. The show is currently running in the fourth season, and a number of fans of the show have been wondering what years does The Crown season 4 cover.

What years does the Crown season 4 cover?

The fourth season of The Crown depicts the years and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the year 1979 till the early 1990s. This means that the show begins at around the year 1979 and will finish up in the early 1990s. The reign includes the marriage of Princess Diana and Charles, the Prince of Wales.

The first season of The Crown had covered the years from 1947 to 1955.

The second season of the show had covered the years between 1956 to 1964.

The third season of The Crown had covered the years from 1964 till the year 1977.

The latest season of The Crown cover events like the IRA attacks, the Falklands War and the tense relationship between Britain and South Africa. The show also covers the friction between Downing Street and Buckingham Palace which were followed by the landslide victory of Margaret Thatcher, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

During the years that the show would be covering include Prince Charles’ relationship with Lady Diana Spencer as well. The show will also portray their grand wedding, which the whole world saw and the subsequent deterioration of their marriage. The show is likely to cover Prince Charles inclination towards Camilla Parker Bowles and the royal couple’s tour Australia then Princess Diana’s solo tour of New York City.

For the royal family, those years are also remembered as Princess Margaret’s ongoing battle with her mental health, and the show is likely to portray that as well. The decline of Princess Anne’s first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips might also be shown in the series where both the Princesses felt overshadowed by Princess Diana.

The Crown season 4 cast

The show has been created by Peter Morgan and the historical drama stars Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. The show also stars Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Emma Corrin, Emerald Fennell, Josh O’Connor among others. One can watch The Crown season 4 on Netflix.

