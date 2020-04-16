Kerala: Elephant 'patrols' Streets At Night Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Researchers have suggested that elephants are one of the most sociable and free-spirited animals. And since the lockdown has begun in India, many of the kind have been spotted strolling on the streets. Previously, a video clip of a tusker roaming freely in Haridwar broke the internet and now a video of an elephant “patrolling streets" in Munnar, Kerala has left netizens enthralled.

The video clip was posted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter. Along with the clip she said that the tusker called “Padaiyappa” was on the streets to check the imposition of the lockdown. She also revealed that it wasn't the first time that Padaiyappa has visited the town adding that the residents were familiar with the giant animal. The clip has received nearly 2.4 k views since posted earlier on April 16.

Tusker 'Padaiyappa' on his night patrol to check on the lockdown at Munnar Town.

Sighting wild elephants are common here. 'Padaiyappa' is not new to the locals, he has been visiting the town now & then. Looks like he had some special task this time. Received via WA. pic.twitter.com/kvlELa5pst — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 16, 2020

Netizens who were familiar with the elephant revealed that though he looked calm in the video he was actually “notorious”. Many others called it "beautiful" that animals were returning to the streets amid lockdown.

The locals call him notorious.. Here he looks calm. However, it's always better to stay away or keep a distance from the wild elephants, especially when it's a lone tusker! — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 16, 2020

Now it is quiet, with less pollution and people crowding the streets, the animals are coming back. It's a beautiful thing. Nature wants to bring itself back. Wonderful. — Therese (@ThereseRalston) April 16, 2020

Have heard the name from locals. Seeing him for the first time. — Ragav (@Ragavdir) April 16, 2020

It actually gives an idea why not all cities can go lock down from 10.00 pm till 05.00 am? — Krish (@Krishna15980544) April 16, 2020

सब बंदिशे काफ़ूर हैं मदद् मस्त होकर चल रहा ,जाते अजायब खुब थे अब खुद ही अजायबघर हो गये ! — Kumar P (@Kumarki98934090) April 16, 2020

