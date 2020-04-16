Kerala: Elephant 'patrols' Streets At Night Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

What’s Viral

A video of an elephant “patrolling streets" in Munnar, Kerala has left netizens enthralled. The video clip was posted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kerala: Elephant

Researchers have suggested that elephants are one of the most sociable and free-spirited animals. And since the lockdown has begun in India, many of the kind have been spotted strolling on the streets. Previously, a video clip of a tusker roaming freely in Haridwar broke the internet and now a video of an elephant “patrolling streets" in Munnar, Kerala has left netizens enthralled.

The video clip was posted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter. Along with the clip she said that the tusker called “Padaiyappa” was on the streets to check the imposition of the lockdown. She also revealed that it wasn't the first time that Padaiyappa has visited the town adding that the residents were familiar with the giant animal. The clip has received nearly 2.4 k views since posted earlier on April 16.

'Padaiyappa'

Netizens who were familiar with the elephant revealed that though he looked calm in the video he was actually “notorious”. Many others called it "beautiful" that animals were returning to the streets amid lockdown. 

Read: Thailand: Elephants Suffer As Tourism Drops Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: Story Of Elephants 'drunk' On Corn Whiskey Turns Out To Be 'unreal' 

Read: Video: Family Of Elephants Bathe Together In A Stream, Netizens Awestruck

Read: Herd Of Elephants Displays 'teamwork' As They Cross Road In Tamil Nadu, Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories