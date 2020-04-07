The Debate
Video: Family Of Elephants Bathe Together In A Stream, Netizens Awestruck

What’s Viral

A video of an elephant family bathing in a stream in a forest has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of people. The video was shared on Twitter

Video of elephant family bathing in a stream has left Twitter in splits

An adorable video of an elephant family bathing in a stream in a forest has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of people. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. The video has netizens in awe of the elephant herd.

Video goes viral

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan is known for sharing adorable yet intriguing animal videos on social media that are meant to show the other side of wildlife. He shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "The family which baths together, stays together. Just look at smaller ones." The video  shows an elephant herd along with several calves enjoying a nice bath in the stream. 

The video has garnered over 936 Likes and 112 Retweets. While people were moved by the display of affection that the elephants had for each other. Netizens took to Twitter to shower their appreciation for the herd of adorable elephants, leaving a barrel of good comments. A user said, "Pool party of gentle giants." While another said, "It's a fantastic feeling and want to leave everything n get involved." 

 

 

Parveen Kaswan also shared a heartwarming video of a herd of elephants crossing a road together. The video attempts at showing the teamwork being followed by the enormous group of elephants. The incident that took place in Tamil Nadu has netizens in awe of the cooperative nature displayed by the wild beasts. 

 

 

