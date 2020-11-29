Kerala Hotel Turns Suite Where Maradona Stayed Into Museum In Honour Of Legendary Player

A hotel in Kerala has converted its suite into a museum honouring the legendary Argentine late soccer player Diego Maradona. According to ANI, the world acclaimed soccer genius had stayed at the Blue Nile Hotel’s room number 309 during his trip to India’s southern state nearly eight years ago. The hotel titled the room as 'Maradona Suite’ for the fans to pay a visit and book a stay in the memory of one of the most iconic footballers in the history of soccer games. The world-renowned for FIFA's "World Cup Goal of the Century” footballer passed away on November 26 at the age of 60.

"When Maradona arrived in Kannur on October 23, 2012, he was staying in room number 309. For two days, Maradona stayed in this room. The room was later renamed `Maradona Suite`," Ravindran, managing director of the hotel, told ANI. He added, “All the objects used by the football legend back then are kept here in his memory.” The room has preserved the items used by the footballer and has hung his photo frames on the wall. The staff decorated the room with Maradona’s cigar that he had smoked at the time of his stay, the newspaper he read that day, teacups he used, the bedspreads, including the soap and other toiletries. Ravindran even employed the chef who had served the Russian cuisine to ‘The Golden Boy’ at the suite.

“Back then we didn`t know it was Maradona who is coming to stay here. We were told a VVIP is visiting and a security check was carried out,” manager Ravindran informed.

'We were told' it was Maradona

During the footballer’s visit, the management staff was asked to renovate the walls, the room decor, and revamp the hall. “Later, we were told it was Maradona, and being an ardent fan of him we made sure that he enjoyed his stay here,” Ravindran said. Further, the manager informed that the legendary Argentine footballer had in fact relished Kerala’s fish and prawns that the staff served him. And he had also celebrated his 52nd birthday with fans and the other footballer from the event he had participated in. While Maradona represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell`s Old Boys, he started his career aged 16 with Argentinos Juniors. However, a 15-month ban from soccer due to a drug test in 1991 and another at the 1994 World Cup had brought some lows in his career.

