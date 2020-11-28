Diego Maradona Death: Salt Bae Permanently Reserves Argentine's Table In Dubai Restaurant

1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona breathed his last at his Buenos Aires home on Wednesday, November 25, after a cardiac arrest. The Argentine legend had undergone an emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma earlier this month, just days after his 60th birthday. Tributes have flown in from all across the globe for the former Napoli man, who is arguably regarded as one of the finest to have ever played the beautiful game.

Diego Maradona death: Internet sensation Salt Bae pays tribute to Argentine legend

Internet sensation Salt Bae has paid a rich tribute to Diego Maradona, after his untimely passing earlier this week. Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, shot to internet stardom for his unique way of sprinkling salt, reserved a table permanently in honour of the 1986 World Cup winner in his iconic restaurant in Dubai. In a video shared by Gökçe on social media, Salt Bae featured the table which had a framed picture of Diego Maradona along with the reserved sign.

The internet sensation also shared some old footage of Maradona dining at the table, where he sprinkled salt over his food in the same iconic way that shot the Turkish butcher to fame. Mr. Gökçe revealed that it was the Argentine legend’s favourite table and it will be reserved in his honour forever. The Turkish man also shared two pictures, where Salt Bae and Maradona pose together, simply writing ‘Rest in Peace Legend’ to pay his respects to the late Diego Maradona.

Diego Maradona death: A look back at the Argentine's career at a glance

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Maradona began his career with Argentinos Juniors, before sealing a then-record $4 million transfer to Boca Juniors where he lifted the Argentine domestic league title scoring 28 goals in 40 appearances for the club. After an impressive 1982 World Cup, Diego joined Barcelona for a then world-record fee of £5 million ($7.6 million). The Argentine legend's career in Barcelona was marred by injuries and controversies before a brawl against Atheltic Bilbao players ended his Camp Nou stint.

The Argentine played 58 games for Blaugrana, scoring 38 goals, including a special strike at the Santiago Bernabeu which saw him receive a standing ovation. Maradona then moved to Napoli, where he truly achieved greatness, scoring 115 goals and winning two league titles. However, the World Cup winner went through a series of off-field problems including his cocaine addiction, which saw him leave Napoli in 1992. He enjoyed stints at Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys and returned to Boca Juniors before calling time on his career.

(Image Courtesy: Salt Bae Instagram)