Diego Maradona's 'Hand Of God' Shirt Could Be Sold Soon For Whopping $2 Million?

Argentine legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, leaving the world to mourn the loss of a beloved star. Fans continued to gather on the streets, paying respect to Maradona however they could. The football great was known for his time playing for clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. His goal against England during the 1986 World Cup is still regarded as the greatest goal of all time by many.

Diego Maradona Hand of God shirt could be sold at $2 million

According to an American sports memorabilia expert, Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt that he wore during Argentina vs England 1986 World Cup game would be available for sale at $2 million. Currently, the shirt is being displayed at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England.

David Amerman of Goldin Auctions priced the item, stating that the shirt – if sold privately – could fetch around $2 million. He added that while the value cannot be gauged completely, he knows the owner was looking at a private sale eaning him $2 million. As expected, merchandise and memorabilia prices will experience a peak most Maradona's death. As per Amerman, it is a "realistic" possibility.

Reports reveal that after the quarter-final match in Mexico City, Maradona gave it to Steve Hodge himself. The former England star added he and Maradona exchanged their shirts after while walking in the tunnel after the game.

Amerman also discussed prices of memorabilia and how prices for some items could also double. If a rookie card, once sold for $10,000, is up for sale, Maradona believes it could bring $20,000. While it is difficult to predict how an auction or bids might take place, Amerman believes someone with money might look for an item like that – something which money cannot properly quantify.

Considered by many as the greatest individual FIFA World Cup goal of all time, Maradona's goal versus @England at Mexico '86 is the third to get the @Hyundai_Global Anatomy of a Goal treatment. 🇦🇷🙌 pic.twitter.com/O2uOXBogOg — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 9, 2018

Despite the controversy surrounding the goal, Maradona single-handedly guided his team to victory in 1986. He assisted and scored 10 of Argentina's 14 goals during the tournament, which remains a record till date. He was also awarded the Golden Ball for his impressive performance.

Diego Maradona’s performance in the 1986 World Cup was something special.



He led Argentina to its 2nd World Cup title, winning the Golden Ball with 5 goals & 5 assists.



He remains 1 of 3 Argentines to win the award (Mario Kempes 1978, Lionel Messi 2014). pic.twitter.com/hNxtc3DFxt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2020

(Image credits: AP)