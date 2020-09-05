Good News: 11-year-old drives car to save grandmother's life, netizens call him 'hero'

In a heartwarming incident, an 11-year-old boy surprised everybody after he drove a car to save his grandmother’s life. It all started when a little boy PJ Brewe-Lay saw his granny shaking and in need of immediate medical help. Following his natural instinct to save her, he immediately rushed and drove her in a luxury car.

According to international media reports, PJ was go-karting with his friends in the neighbourhood when his grandma Angela Brewer-Laye nearly collapsed while taking a walk nearby. Not only did she helplessly lean against a road sign but also complained of her vision weakening with a low blood glucose level.

Later, while talking about the incident to reporters, she revealed that at that moment her blood sugar had dropped to 40 mg. She then added that it was at that moment of emergency when her grandchild drove his go-kart back home and returned with her Mercedez bens. PJ didn't have a driving license, however, he knew how to drive, having moved cars for his grandfather in their yard before, she revealed.

'Calm and collected'

Calling her grandson "calm and collected" behind the wheel, she said that PJ neither drove into grass or curb, but instead drove straight into the driveway and garage. Upon reaching home, he immediately assisted her to the couch and gave her glucose tablets. Appreciating her Granson on social media, Angela later joked that he drove even better than her mother.

11-year-old jumps behind the wheel to save grandma suffering medical emergency



"This child is only 11 years old and drives like a pro." Never underestimate what kids can do. https://t.co/6i1DqY5DKO pic.twitter.com/Tjj68TVbJO — 🌹🌹 Rosey Lee🌹🌹 (@roseyleebooks) September 2, 2020

His heroic act has also left the internet flabbergasted with many takins to their accounts to shower plaudits on the little boy. Commending him, a user wrote, "That's great. But he couldn't dial 911? Not trying to take away from the heroic actions of the kid" while another wrote, "Way to go young man. Gots little country in him to ride 4 wheelers and go-carts." Yet another comment read, "At least she wasn't too sick to take his picture."

Read: NASCAR Drivers Cautious Of COVID-19 As Playoffs Begin

Read: Burnes Strong, Hiura Drives In 3 As Brewers Down Indians 7-1

Bless him. — Kayla (@KaylaColgan) September 4, 2020

That's pretty cool, the fantasy of every kid to be the hero and drive the car in a situation like that. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) September 4, 2020

Way to go young man. Got s little country in him to riding 4 wheelers and go carts. — Roberto (@robertoslocos) September 4, 2020

I hope this young HERO didn't get a ticket. — MTwicz52 (@MichaelTwicz52) September 4, 2020

Bless his little Hart — enjoying my privilege (@DavidWoke) September 4, 2020

Read: UK Queen's Sandringham Estate To Become Drive-in Movie Theater; All You Need To Know

Read: Lucknow Metro Gears Up Sanitisation Drive Ahead Of Reopening, To Follow All COVID Norms



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.