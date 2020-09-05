UK Queen's Sandringham Estate To Become Drive-in Movie Theater; All You Need To Know

Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, that is her place for a winter retreat, will now be converted into a drive-in movie theatre. The official website of the estate announced it on September 4 saying that ‘we’ll be welcoming’ visitors by the end of this month. The drive-in movie theatre will be offering a variety of movies on the grounds of the beautiful Sandringham estate with the screening cost of £32.50 per car as £1 from every ticket will go to the Woodland Trust/Rainforest Alliance.

During the weekend of September 25, the moviegoers will be able to watch the movies in the Royal household and tickets are now available for purchase. The movies offered by the drive-in cinema include Toy Story, Moana, A Star Is Born, 1917 along with many more in different time slots starting from 1 PM. Moreover, the estate’s website has also revealed that there would be a pop-up bar that would offer a variety of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and even snacks for the attendees.



At the end of September we'll be welcoming @EnchantedCinema for a variety of Drive In Movies in the grounds of Sandringham - see the full list and book tickets via the website - https://t.co/co2ZWPQyjV pic.twitter.com/mIsGKaciNQ — Sandringham (@sandringham1870) September 4, 2020

Read - Did You Know That Royal Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates Two Birthdays?

Read - Queen Elizabeth Never Tasted Pizza But Loves Dark Chocolates, Reveals Former Chef

FAQs as answered by Sandringham estate

Along with the announcement of the news, Sandringham estate also acknowledged the Frequently asked questions or FAQs related to the movie theatre. The moviegoers will be able to listen to the sound by connecting the Bluetooth or aux in the car with engines off. While keeping in mind the COVID-19 precautionary measures and giving space for social distancing, the authorities have not set a specific number of people who can sit in one car.

While answering the question related to the people who can watch the film per car, Sandringham estate said, “We leave it up to your judgement but please bear in mind the size of your car, those watching and the view from each seat. We offer deckchair seating for those with larger families or in groups of 6 if your car is not suitable”.

For the drive-in movie theatre, the monarch’s estate is offering “plenty of helpful stewards” who will be assisting the moviegoers in navigating through the locality and reach the gardens, which is the designated area for watching movies. The places will be reserved on a first come first serve basis while leaving “ample room” between each car leaving room for distancing.

Read - Meghan Markle's Birthday: Queen Elizabeth & Royal Family Members Wish Meghan; See Posts

Read - Kolkata Consular Official Briefs Queen Elizabeth On COVID-19 Repatriation