Kid's Reaction To Mom Calling Him 'beautiful' Wins Internet; Netizens Say 'cutest Man'

An incredibly cute video of a mother-son conversation has created a stir on the internet. The video was shared on the popular Instagram page ‘Grey and Mama’and features the duo discussing “Pumpkins and beauty”. In addition to the kid’s adorable version of the word ‘beautiful’, it is his reaction to a compliment that has left the internet saying ‘Aweee’ .

The video starts by showing Grey sitting in sunlight when his mother asks him “Pumpkins are what?” To this, the adorable child replies ‘Boo-if-ful.” “You know what else is beautiful? You’ his mother reckons. Embarrassed by the unexpected compliment, the blushing kid, immediately put his hand on his face. The video concludes by showing Grey says that both he and his mother were “Bu-ooi-ful.’

'He makes me smile'

Their fun and cute banter have won the hearts of the netizens garnering over 64,718 likes and a variety of comments. Expressing their love for the kids, a user wrote, “I love him so much “ While another highlighted a moment from the video and added, “The hand to the face....I just caaaaaaaaant . Yet Nanoher comment, “Love his Whole Life.” “Adorable little man,” read another comment.

