Sanjay Dutt And Maanayata's Twins Turn 10 Today, Latter Posts Adorable Picture & Caption

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s twins Shahraan and Iqra are celebrating their 10th birthday today on October 21st. Maanayata is elated as she took to her Instagram and posted a picture surrounded with balloons and the kids. She wrote a loving caption along with the picture of them. Have a look at Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram post.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s twins Shahraan and Iqra turned 10 years old today, that is October 21. Maanayata is overjoyed with her babies celebrating their double-digit birthday. She uploaded a picture of her with the two on her Instagram, where all of them are surrounded by balloons and are wearing clothes that are in tones of yellow, which seems to be the dress code of the celebration.

Maanayata put along with the picture a lovely caption that said – “Happy birthday my babies...â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸŽŠcelebrating the first double-digit birthday already.... time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, patience and peace. And the serenity to make right decisionsðŸ¤— Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both!! #10thbirthday #love.” Fans and friends have commented on all sweet things and wishes for the twins. Ali Fazal wrote – ‘Happy Birthday to the lovelies’. Have a look at the comments.

Sanjay Dutt’s recovery

Sanjay Dutt had been going through treatment in Mumbai recently. On Monday, a source close to the family told PTI that Dutt had responded positively to the treatment and the results of his recent tests had come out really well. Today on Wednesday, 21 October, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram as he announced on the occasion of his twins’ birthday that he fought the battle through.

The actor also thanked the staff of the Kokilaben Hospital in his post. His caption read – “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you ðŸ™ðŸ»” The actor’s huge fandom is ecstatic with this news as they have spammed his post with over 72k likes and 1.3k comments.

